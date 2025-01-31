Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) is Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Southern Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises 4.3% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $7,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 67.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

FTEC stock opened at $184.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.12 and a fifty-two week high of $193.06.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.