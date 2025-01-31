Fiduciary Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 100,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,534,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after buying an additional 219,600 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.90. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $31.54.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 232.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

