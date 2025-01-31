Fiduciary Advisors Inc. Takes $3.08 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Fiduciary Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 61.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,576,000 after acquiring an additional 77,089 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $14,556,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 81,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.47. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.2798 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

