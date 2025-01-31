Fiduciary Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Fiduciary Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% in the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSEARCA IJR opened at $119.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.97. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
