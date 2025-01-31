Fifth Third Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,089 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,139,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,361,000 after purchasing an additional 950,535 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 2,699,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,096,000 after buying an additional 271,468 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,233,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,407,000 after buying an additional 195,514 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,608,000 after buying an additional 274,237 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,043,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,357,000 after acquiring an additional 37,626 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PFFD opened at $19.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average of $20.20. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $21.08.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

