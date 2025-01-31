Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $21.69 Million Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 366,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,407 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises approximately 1.8% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $21,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDVY. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Up 0.8 %

RDVY opened at $63.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $50.24 and a 52 week high of $64.63.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.2956 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

