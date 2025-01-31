Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $3.67 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,811,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,551,000 after buying an additional 101,437 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,572,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,158,000 after buying an additional 59,199 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,463,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,276,000 after buying an additional 201,769 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 898,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,428,000 after buying an additional 68,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 773,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,769,000 after buying an additional 44,924 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $101.41 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.36 and a 52 week high of $101.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.63.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

