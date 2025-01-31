Fifth Third Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,701 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $10,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 318.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of XMHQ stock opened at $102.36 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

