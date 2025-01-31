Fifth Third Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 18,353 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,806,000 after purchasing an additional 108,336 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

XME opened at $60.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.20 and a 200-day moving average of $61.69. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $53.38 and a 52 week high of $70.49.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

