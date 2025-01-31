Fifth Third Securities Inc. Invests $3.25 Million in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 70,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSL. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 274,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,680,000 after buying an additional 133,813 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $46.25 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $46.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

