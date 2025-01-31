Fifth Third Securities Inc. Purchases 4,485 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
VBK stock opened at $294.71 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $233.00 and a twelve month high of $304.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.04 and a 200-day moving average of $273.55. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
