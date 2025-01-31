Fifth Third Securities Inc. Purchases 4,485 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

VBK stock opened at $294.71 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $233.00 and a twelve month high of $304.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.04 and a 200-day moving average of $273.55. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.