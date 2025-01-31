Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 1,304 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $6,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 203,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,237,000 after purchasing an additional 30,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

MOAT stock opened at $96.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

