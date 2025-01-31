Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.20), Zacks reports. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 11.32%.
Financial Institutions Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FISI opened at $27.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.74. Financial Institutions has a fifty-two week low of $16.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.34. The company has a market capitalization of $420.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Financial Institutions Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity at Financial Institutions
In other Financial Institutions news, Director Robert N. Latella purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,000. This trade represents a 33.33 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.
Financial Institutions Company Profile
Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.
