First Affirmative Financial Network Increases Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,065,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 822.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,237,000 after buying an additional 998,995 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 60,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 16,296 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth $1,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:PHG opened at $28.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

