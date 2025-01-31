First Affirmative Financial Network Purchases 4,028 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 15.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 57,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 67.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Oyj Trading Up 6.0 %

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.18%. Analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on NOK shares. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.35 to $6.35 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Danske raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.86.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

