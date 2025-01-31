First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04, Zacks reports. First Bancorp had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 8.08%.

First Bancorp Price Performance

FBNC stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.05. First Bancorp has a one year low of $29.53 and a one year high of $50.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

About First Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.