First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Purchases $18,455.28 in Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. purchased 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.22 per share, for a total transaction of $18,455.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,744.14. This represents a 0.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $37.62 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

FFIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $34.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FFIN

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.