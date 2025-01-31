First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01, RTT News reports. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Shares of FHB traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.59. 832,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,651. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average is $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FHB. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

