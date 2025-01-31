First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Purchased by Coastwise Capital Group LLC

Coastwise Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 589.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,122 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises about 1.2% of Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 313,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 52,501 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,259,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth about $698,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 66,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.99 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $60.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.233 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

