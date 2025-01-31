Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Short Interest Update

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,300 shares, a growth of 152.9% from the December 31st total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Point

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPH. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Five Point in the third quarter worth $70,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five Point during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Point in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Point during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 38.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zelman & Associates upgraded Five Point from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Five Point Stock Performance

Shares of Five Point stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,457. Five Point has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $6.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $975.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 3.38%.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

