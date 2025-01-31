Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.650-0.730 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.0 billion-$6.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.2 billion. Flex also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.570-2.650 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Flex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Flex in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $39.00 price target on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Flex from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Flex Stock Up 1.4 %

FLEX opened at $42.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.35. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Flex had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Flex will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Flex

In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 13,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $509,044.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,535.97. This trade represents a 19.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

See Also

