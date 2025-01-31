Forsta AP Fonden Buys 1,600 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $7,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 152.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 16,085.7% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $49.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.13. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $43.32 and a 52-week high of $61.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.20. The firm has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,748.60. This trade represents a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Argus raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.42.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

