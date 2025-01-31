Forsta AP Fonden Has $9.38 Million Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $9,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 27.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 535,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,662,000 after buying an additional 116,852 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 646,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,262,000 after purchasing an additional 92,537 shares in the last quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth $15,175,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth $14,430,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,191,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBOE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.83.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $205.91 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.13 and a twelve month high of $221.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.