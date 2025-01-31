Fortune Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 568 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises about 2.1% of Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,074,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,125,000 after buying an additional 80,070 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 63,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,066,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $85.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $78.17 and a one year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.82.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.