Foster & Motley Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in Bank of America by 525.9% in the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $46.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.73. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Several research firms have commented on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

