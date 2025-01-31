Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,840,000 after purchasing an additional 130,629 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Chubb by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,458,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,226,000 after buying an additional 388,746 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 0.4 %

CB stock opened at $274.76 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $238.85 and a twelve month high of $302.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $110.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.20.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.78.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

