Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 394,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,919,000 after purchasing an additional 29,318 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 517,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,137,000 after purchasing an additional 312,566 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,382,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ADM stock opened at $51.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $48.40 and a 1-year high of $66.08. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.15.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADM

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.