Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 12,023 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 298.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,023 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Denver PWM LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 230,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 106.6% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 32,192 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average of $26.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

