Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,216 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 111.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 69,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after purchasing an additional 36,439 shares in the last quarter. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,681,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $7,594,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $550,702.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,029.04. This trade represents a 13.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 441 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $75,437.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,779.40. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,630 shares of company stock valued at $22,258,133 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $202.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.55 and a twelve month high of $203.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.39 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

