Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 9,371 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 74.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,879 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 20.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,519,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,445,000 after acquiring an additional 253,708 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 263,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 99,115 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 392.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 248,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,793,000 after buying an additional 197,900 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Regions Financial by 6.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,722,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,175,000 after buying an additional 102,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

RF stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average is $23.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RF

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.