Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Foundations Dynamic Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FDCE)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Foundations Dynamic Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FDCE – Free Report) by 87.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,992 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Foundations Dynamic Core ETF worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Foundations Dynamic Core ETF during the third quarter worth about $177,000.

Shares of Foundations Dynamic Core ETF stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.64. Foundations Dynamic Core ETF has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $13.45.

The Foundations Dynamic Core ETF (FDCE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to the US equities market. The fund has few limitations in terms of market-cap or style of equity investing FDCE was launched on Oct 2, 2023 and is issued by Foundations.

