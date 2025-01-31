Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $556,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,841 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of BAUG stock opened at $44.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $185.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.78.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

