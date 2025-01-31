Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 78.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 217.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $6,405,943.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,819 shares in the company, valued at $30,721,357.15. This trade represents a 17.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 21,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,305,148.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,608.72. This trade represents a 52.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,150 shares of company stock worth $8,735,936 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DAL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.22.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DAL opened at $68.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.70. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

