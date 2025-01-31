Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $535,000 in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 472.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 38,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $40.12 and a twelve month high of $42.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.58.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Profile
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.
