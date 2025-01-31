Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. now owns 25,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter worth $454,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter valued at $1,971,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TBT stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.07. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $38.98.

About ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.