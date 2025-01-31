Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 116.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 110.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $25,459,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,793,000. Paragon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,310.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,230.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,174.72. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $947.49 and a 52-week high of $1,311.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ORLY. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,088.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,301.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $856,849. The trade was a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,201.95. This represents a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

