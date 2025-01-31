Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 739 Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIV opened at $18.75 on Friday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.38. The company has a market cap of $669.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

