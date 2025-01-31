Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,530,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the previous session’s volume of 648,708 shares.The stock last traded at $29.10 and had previously closed at $28.90.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average is $29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLJP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 386.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after purchasing an additional 274,974 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the third quarter worth about $555,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 189,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 43,635 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

