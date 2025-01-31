Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Releases Earnings Results

Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Freedom Financial had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 1.95%.

Freedom Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Freedom Financial stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47. Freedom Financial has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

Get Freedom Financial alerts:

About Freedom Financial

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia that provides commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, interest bearing business savings accounts, money market accounts, personal savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and IRAs, as well as insured cash sweep and certificate of deposit account registry services.

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.