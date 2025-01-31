Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Releases Earnings Results

Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Freedom Financial had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 1.95%.
Freedom Financial Trading Down 0.5 %
Freedom Financial stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47. Freedom Financial has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $11.50.
About Freedom Financial
