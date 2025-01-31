Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at National Bankshares

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Free Report) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Freehold Royalties to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Freehold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Freehold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.71.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Price Performance

FRU stock opened at C$12.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$12.19 and a 1 year high of C$14.84.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freehold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.00%.

About Freehold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.