Freight Technologies Files Amendment to Reduce Quorum Requirement

On January 24, 2025, Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) filed an amended and restated memorandum and articles of association with the Registrar of Corporate Affairs in the British Virgin Islands. This filing was made in connection with a proposed amendment approved during the company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders on December 13, 2024.

Get alerts:

The approved amendment aims to reduce the quorum required for a shareholder meeting. Previously set at not less than 50% of the votes of the ordinary shares entitled to vote, the quorum has now been adjusted to one-third of the votes of the ordinary shares entitled to vote.

The filing yet to be finalized indicates that additional details regarding the amended and restated memorandum and articles of association can be accessed in Exhibit 3.1 of the filing. It is advised that the full text of the amended document be reviewed for complete information.

Alongside this amendment, Freight Technologies also submitted a cover page interactive data file, marked as Exhibit 104, which is embedded within the Inline XBRL document as part of the financial statements and exhibits provided in the filing.

Javier Selgas, the Chief Executive Officer of Freight Technologies, signed the document on behalf of the company on January 30, 2025. As per the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, this report concludes the regulatory obligations, signaling the completion of this particular filing for Freight Technologies.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Freight Technologies’s 8K filing here.

Freight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freight Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates a transportation logistics technology platform for cross-border shipping in the United States and Mexico. Its Fr8App technology platform offers an online portal and a mobile application that provide third-party logistics services to companies in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer services based on the platform.

Featured Articles