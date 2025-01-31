FSA Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

FSA Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July comprises about 1.3% of FSA Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at $78,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

PJUL opened at $41.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $833.01 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

