FSA Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

FSA Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January comprises about 2.0% of FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PJAN. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $42.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average is $41.43.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

