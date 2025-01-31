FSA Advisors Inc. Sells 107 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

FSA Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $10,483,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $294.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.55. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.00 and a fifty-two week high of $304.59.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
