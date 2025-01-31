FSA Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FSA Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,885 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its holdings in AT&T by 1,706.1% in the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 974,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,987,000 after purchasing an additional 920,880 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 33,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 6,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in AT&T by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $24.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $172.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.