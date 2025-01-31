FSA Investment Group LLC Invests $1.76 Million in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

FSA Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of FSA Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.88. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $94.85 and a one year high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

