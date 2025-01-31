FY2024 EPS Estimate for Altius Minerals Increased by Analyst

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) – Cormark increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Altius Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

ALS has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on Altius Minerals from C$26.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Altius Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Altius Minerals Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ALS stock opened at C$27.13 on Friday. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of C$16.11 and a 12-month high of C$29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 11.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$26.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.31. The firm has a market cap of C$1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). Altius Minerals had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 2.32%.

Altius Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is 116.13%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

