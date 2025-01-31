FY2025 EPS Estimates for TSE:WEL Reduced by Ventum Cap Mkts

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WELL Health Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst R. Goff now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.07.

Separately, Raymond James raised WELL Health Technologies to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the health, nutrition, fitness, wellness, and beauty sectors.

