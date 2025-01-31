GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

GDS stock opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in GDS by 17.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 1,558.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 1.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 182,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of GDS in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in GDS by 49.5% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

