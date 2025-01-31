GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,826 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,673.3% during the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEHC opened at $89.55 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.52 and a 12-month high of $94.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.95.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.85%.

In other news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $309,338.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,291.04. The trade was a 12.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GEHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

